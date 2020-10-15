Teenage Fanclub Conjure Psych-Pop Visions With 'In Our Dreams'

Teenage Fanclub have shared their new single 'In Our Dreams'.

The band's new album 'Endless Arcade' lands at the end of the month, their first with a freshly rejigged line up.

'In Our Dreams' however, is pure Teenage Fanclub heaven - those harmonies will be instantly recognisable to fans.

A psych-pop daydream, the lilting verse is offset by that crunching riff, with the songwriting helmed by the band's Raymond McGinley.

The video was shot at Motherwell Concert Hall by long-time collaborator Donald Milne, and it's a neat performance clip - albeit without an audience.

Raymond McGinley comments...

“To rephrase an aphorism most famously used by John Lennon, existence is what happens while the human race is busy making other plans. This song is kinda about that, but like all our songs, we write them intuitively and only think about what to say about them afterwards.”

Tune in now.

'Endless Arcade' will be released on April 30th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.