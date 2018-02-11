Teenage Fanclub Bring 'Man Made', 'Shadows' To Vinyl

Teenage Fanclub are set to give 'Man Made' and 'Shadows' new vinyl pressings later this year.

The band have had an eventful year: giving their Creation releases new vinyl pressings, playing a few live shows, but losing Gerard Love.

With a flurry of shows incoming focussing on those fateful Creation albums, Teenage Fanclub have now unveiled plans for two further re-issues.

'Man Made' and 'Shadows' are often slept-on but contain moments of real magic, and will return to vinyl for a fresh pressing.

Alongside the original material Teenage Fanclub have selected some rarities, pressed on special seven inch singles packaged with each album.

'Man Made' and 'Shadows' will be available on vinyl from December 14th.

For tickets to the latest Teenage Fanclub shows click HERE.

