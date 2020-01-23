Teenage Fanclub Announce New Album 'Endless Arcade'

Scottish indie legends Teenage Fanclub will release new album 'Endless Arcade' on March 5th.

Euros Child joined a re-jigged Fanclub line up at the tail of 2018, with the band promptly heading back into the studio.

With those sessions now finished, the band's new album 'Endless Arcade' will land in 2021.

Out on March 5th via Merge Records (in North America) and the band's own PeMA Records, it's available on translucent green, yellow or clear vinyl, as well as on CD and limited cassette.

New single 'Home' aired on 6Music moments ago - check it out below.

Raymond McGinley and Norman Blake steer songwriting on this record, with the former commenting:

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever… When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

'Endless Arcade' will be released on March 5th. Tracklisting:

1. Home

2. Endless Arcade

3. Warm Embrace

4. Everything Is Falling Apart

5. The Sun Won’t Shine On Me

6. Come With Me

7. In Our Dreams

8. I’m More Inclined

9. Back In The Day

10. The Future

11. Living With You

12. Silent Song

