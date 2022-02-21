Teenage Cancer Trust Returns To The Royal Albert Hall

Teenage Cancer Trust returns to London's Royal Albert Hall this year.

The charity has built a reputation for life-affirming performances at the historic venue, with their annual run of shows grabbing stellar names.

The 2020 edition was their 20th anniversary, but - as luck would have it - the first show was on the first proper day of the first lockdown.

Returning after a two year absence, the celebration of music and comedy will feature an acoustic set from The Who on March 25th, a headline set from Liam Gallagher on March 26th, and an evening with YUNGBLUD on March 23rd.

Ed Sheeran closes this year's run on March 27th, while a night of comedy on March 22nd features Joel Dommett alongside Tom Allen, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones, Romesh Ranganathan, Suzi Ruffell and Seann Walsh.

The Who's Roger Daltrey CBE, Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron, comments: “Live music has been hit hard by the pandemic and it has been particularly frustrating for me that we haven’t been able to get artists on stage to raise money for this vitally important cause. But we haven't given up.”

“My wonderful team and I have pulled out all the stops to make this 20th series of shows for Teenage Cancer Trust the best ever. I am so grateful for the loyalty and continued support given to us by the music and comedy industries. The Who will be back on stage this year at the Hall alongside some wonderful talent. After the last two unbelievably difficult years, young people with cancer deserve everything we can do for them.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am on February 25th.

