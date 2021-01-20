Teddy Links With J Rick On 'Ruins'

Teddy has shared his new J Rick team up 'Ruins'.

The emo rapper returns, with 'Ruins' building on the viral success of his early work.

Out now, the production matches arena-level sonics to a deep-felt sense of introspection, a sound design palette sculpted by J Rick.

The London based beat maker helms the studio, with his work intimately intertwining with Teddy's bars.

The two seem to push one another to a new level, with 'Ruins' standing as one of Teddy's most affecting statements.

Tune in now.

