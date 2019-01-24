Ted Jasper's Down Tempo Explorations Fuel 'Back For More'

Ted Jasper's ultra-chilled sound borrows from left field club culture, jazz, trip hop, and more.

An evocative and highly unique blend, he's previously released on Jamz Supernova's Future Bounce label as well as earning the support of Gilles Peterson.

Now working with Au Contraire - Oscar Jerome, Lianne La Havas - new single 'Back For More' continues his soulful explorations.

Re-assembling the shattered pieces of a neo-soul jammer, 'Back For More' has clear jazz leanings while nodding towards his work in the electronic realms.

It's an engaging, continually evolving piece of music, with Ted Jasper working alongside Charlie Stopford on the video.

Ted Jasper explains that the song itself was partially inspired by the film Rounders: “There’s a little cutaway where a seedy man is lusting after a woman in a club, trying to seduce her. She feigns attraction and tricks him, in a really crazy turn of events, down an alleyway. A strange source of inspiration, but I became hooked on the idea of this nasty guy following after this woman not knowing his own fate.”

The video uses curious stop motion effects, building up images of the Cornish coast to craft something striking and very unusual.

Speaking about the creation of the video, Stopford says:

“It was super inspiring to work off the flow and energy of Ted's track. It's always a fun challenge to create moving textures to compliment a vibe and drive the visual momentum of a video. Planning out individual photo frames of stop motion which will eventually marry up with the bpm of a song is incredibly satisfying work when it finally comes together.”

Tune in now.

