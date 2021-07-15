Ted Jasper Announces 'Do Something' EP

Ted Jasper has detailed his incoming EP 'Do Something'.

Out on August 13th, it marks the songwriter's partnership with House Anxiety, and becomes his first release on the label.

Growing up in the outer fringes of Cornwall, his post-genre approach is emblematic of someone who spent his youth grappling with a diverse array of sounds.

The sublimely chilled out title cut is online now, and 'Do Something' matches Ted Jasper's laid back vocals against contributions from Kay Young and Shaquille-Aaron Keith.

He says: “This is a song about starting fresh and moving forward with good intentions, touching on overcoming oppression in different forms, building something new to replace old and not letting anything stand in the way. I wrote this during peak lockdown whilst I was with my girlfriend and my family in Cornwall - I was really getting inspired by The Durutti Column at the time and obsessing over Vini Reilly’s transcendental guitar riffs.”

The bucolic feel is emphasised by the video - directed by Pete Cadman, it was filmed at Hackney Marshes, and features Ted Jasper alongside his collaborator Kay and Shaquille.

Ted continues: “Shooting the music video was a dream, Pete came up with the idea of using teenagers as a metaphor for the song, I think young people make a great representation of moving forward from and doing away with aspects of culture that don’t serve us anymore. We cast three brilliant skaters from London, the end result is so beautiful and something I’m really proud of.”

Tune in now.

Photo credit: Charlie Millar

- - -