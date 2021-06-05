Tebi Rex Link With ROE 'Hanging With Trees'

Irish hip-hop pairing Tebi Rex are back.

Forever pushing the boundaries, the duo link with ROE for a pile-driver of a new single.

A wry, fun-filled return, it finds Tebi Rex incorporating fresh elements alongside their rap roots.

Out now, 'Hanging With Trees' is completely infectious, and it comes with a bubbly video, too.

Tebi Rex comment: "It’s a song about a talking tree who gives really good advice...she can be a bit blunt though..."

Tune in now.

