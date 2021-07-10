Tears For Fears Announce First Album In 17 Years

Tears For Fears will release new album 'The Tipping Point' on February 25th.

The group have decided to re-unite, with their first album in 17 years set to land in the New Year.

Out on February 25th, 'The Tipping Point' re-unites core duo Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith for the first time since 2004's ‘Everybody Loves A Happy Ending’.

“Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together,” Orzabal explained. “We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Smith added: “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work. To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”

The new project re-unites Tears For Fears with Charlton Pettus, as well as producers and songwriters Sacha Skarbek and Florian Reutter.

Check out the title song below.

