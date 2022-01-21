Tays Kicks Off His Journey With 'Perfect Girl'

Manchester riser Tays has dropped his new single 'Perfect Girl'.

Out now, the single follows months of hype, including a shout out from Aitch and a spot in the JD Sports Christmas ad alongside KSI and Central Cee.

'Perfect Girl' opens with that slinky guitar line, effortlessly blending together R&B and UK rap elements.

It's a soulful offering with a twinkle in its eye, with Tays' cheekily flirtatious lyricism presented with a winky smiley at every turn.

A starting off point for the Manchester artist, 'Perfect Girl' is a sign that Tays always gets what he wants.

SVMI shot the video - tune in now.

