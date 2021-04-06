Tayo Sound's 'Nervous' Is Wonderfully Endearing

Alt-pop riser Tayo Sound switches it up on new single 'Nervous'.

The Nigerian-Scottish songwriter made his debut last year, sharing a delightful EP that illustrated his blossoming artistry.

The young creative links with producer Jonny Lattimer for his new single, a stripped back offering that leans on his emotive vocals.

'Nervous' is a piano-driven ballad, and the stripped back aural palette affords Tayo plenty of space to express himself.

Driven forwards by nervous energy, it's a wonderfully endearing release.

As he puts it...

"'Nervous' is a bit of a different sound sonically for me, as it’s my first lean towards more of ‘a ballad’ and it’s purposely stripped back with the piano, which I really like."

"I wrote it with Jonny Lattimer and we tried to change up the production a bit, but actually the stripped back sound just really worked for the song. It’s about that feeling when you realise you might like someone (like a friend) but you’re not sure exactly what they’re thinking, and you feel nervous. Excited to get this one out there for people to hear."

