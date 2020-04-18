Tayo Sound's 'Gone' Is Truly Engaging

Tayo Sound returns with new single 'Gone' - tune in now.

The Nigerian-Scottish riser has made 2020 his own, releasing a string of phenomenal singles.

The Glasgow based artist's debut EP lands early in 2021, with Tayo Sound sharing something new in the process.

Fresh from a sold out show at London's Jazz Cafe last month, it's a gorgeous offering from the songwriter.

The guitar line in the background is gloriously cute, while the vocal is truly sincere: "I love you even through this pain..."

Out now, you can check out the video for 'Gone' below.

