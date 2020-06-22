Tayo Sound's 'Cold Feet' Explores The Insecurities Of Young Love

Tayo Sound has shared new single 'Cold Feet' - tune in now.

The Nigerian-Scottish riser is turning heads with his unique alt-pop brand, matching club tropes against woozy soul.

New single 'Cold Feet' opens with tremolo guitar lines, veering from speaker to speaker, before presenting his nimble, coy vocal.

The songwriter deals with young love, expertly packaging his feelings alongside producer Courage.

Tayo comments:

"The lyrics are about my first relationship and how I thought I had found this perfect person, but I wasn’t sure if the situation or timing was right as I was getting signals that her feelings weren’t as deep as mine. I felt happy because I’d found her but also terrified and anxious because I kinda knew it wouldn’t last."

Film maker Bedroom steers the video, which traces the same DIY path as Tayo Sound's music.

Tune in now.

