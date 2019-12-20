Tayo Sound Shares 'Demos. Vol 1' Collection

Tayo Sound has shared new collection 'Demos Vol. 1'.

The Reading based songwriter is tipped for big things in 2020, melting together indie, pop, and soul into one potent brew.

His debut EP - proper - is slated for Spring, but before then Tayo Sound has shared a few early sketches.

'Demos Vol. 1' is a three-strong collection, showing his working process, and illuminating those initial ideas.

He comments...

“I write tonnes and tonnes songs every year, almost every day, but there are only so many songs I can physically release. Most of them remain unfinished and stay as demos but I wanted to find a way to put out some of the best ones that I couldn’t necessarily fit in my plan for future releases. This EP includes some of my favourite tracks in their rawest form, finally seeing the light of day.”

The EP features 'Seventeen' and 'Holdin' On' in their earliest incarnation, shining fresh light on his methodologies.

Tune in now.

