Taylor Swift To Perform 'Betty' At ACM Awards

Taylor Swift will perform her song 'Betty' at the ACM Awards next week.

The ceremony takes place on Wednesday - September 16th - and is a landmark event on the country music calendar.

Taylor Swift is set to appear, her first slot at a country event in some eight years.

Performing her song 'Betty' live for the very first time, it marks a re-union of sorts with the genre that made her.

The track appears on Taylor's new album 'Folklore', an international chart topper which Clash awarded 9/10 .

