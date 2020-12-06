Taylor Swift Supports Removal Of Confederate Statues

Taylor Swift has shared a statement supporting the removal of two Confederate statues.

The country-pop icon was criticised at one point for her reticence to speak out on political issues, but in recent months she has been open about her beliefs.

In a new statement the singer has confirmed her support for the removal of two statues, featuring controversial figures from the Confederacy.

Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest feature in the statues, with the singer commenting:

"As a Tennessean, it makes me sick that there are monuments standing in our state that celebrate racist historical figures who did evil things. Edward Carmack and Nathan Bedford Forrest were DESPICABLE figures in our state history and should be treated as such."

Taylor adds: "Taking down statues isn’t going to fix centuries of systemic oppression, violence and hatred that black people have had to endure but it might bring us one small step closer to making ALL Tennesseans and visitors to our state feel safe - not just the white ones."

"We need to retroactively change the status of people who perpetuated hideous patterns of racism from ‘heroes’ to ‘villains.’ And villains don’t deserve statues."

The singer finishes: "When you fight to honor racists, you show black Tennesseans and all of their allies where you stand, and you continue this cycle of hurt. You can’t change history, but you can change this."

