Taylor Swift Slams Damon Albarn Following "Fucked Up" Criticism

Taylor Swift has slammed Damon Albarn after he stated she does not write her own songs.

The English songwriter spoke to the Los Angeles Times recently, and didn't hold back on his opinions of other artists.

Probed on Billie Eilish, Damon Albarn revealed that he is a fan, stating "she is exceptional".

Somewhat oddly, he isn't a fan of Taylor Swift at all, and believes that "she doesn’t write her own songs."

With the subject of Taylor's catalogue literally headline news across media for 18 months now, it's a little wild Damon Albarn hasn't got the memo by now.

Taylor Swift spotted the reference, and quickly went in for the kill - she labels his comments "fucked up..."

She writes: "I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging."

Taylor added: "PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering..."

@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022

Now additional word from Damon Albarn, but his Twitter mentions are hot fire right now.

Curiously, it's not the first beef with a high profile female artist - he also kinda slated Adele.

And now noted Taylor Swift studio colleague Jack Antonoff has waded in: