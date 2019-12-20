Taylor Swift Shares Miss Americana Trailer

Taylor Swift has shared the first trailer for new Netflix documentary Miss Americana.

The film was developed alongside Emmy winning director Lana Wilson, and will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23rd.

Hitting Netflix on January 31st, the film will include new material alongside behind the scenes footage.

In the new trailer Taylor Swift drops the f-bomb, and reflects on her decision to be open about her political beliefs.

She also discusses her relationship to industry executives, explaining that she has consistently been told that "a nice girl doesn't force her opinions on people" and "a nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you".

Watch the video below.

