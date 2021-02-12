Taylor Swift Sends Don McLean Flowers After Breaking Chart Record

Taylor Swift sent Don McLean flowers and a handwritten message after breaking his chart record.

For decades now, the longest single to top the Billboard charts has been the evergreen classic 'American Pie (Parts I & II)' which topped the rundown in 1972.

Hosting a four week stint at the summit, the single lasted some eight minutes - a record that was thought to be unsurmountable.

Taylor Swift's re-recorded 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)' caused a storm on its release, and swept to the top of the Billboard charts.

Breaking Don McLean's record, the senior songwriter was magnanimous when speaking to Billboard :

“There is something to be said for a great song that has staying power. ‘American Pie’ remained on the top for 50 years and now Taylor Swift has unseated such a historic piece of artistry. Let’s face it, nobody ever wants to lose that Number One spot, but if I had to lose it to somebody, I sure am glad it was another great singer/songwriter such as Taylor.”

In a neat touch, Taylor sent Don McLean flowers and a handwritten message, prompting Don to label her a "classy artist..."