Taylor Swift Releases Festive Single 'Christmas Tree Farm'

Taylor Swift has shared her new festive single 'Christmas Tree Farm'.

The American artist wrote the song on December 1st, and straight away booked time for an Advent studio session.

Out now, 'Christmas Tree Farm' digs into her origins - she actually grew up on a Christmas tree farm, called Pine Ridge Farm.

Replete with jingle bells and references to mistletoe, she reaches out towards the magic of the festive season.

The full video contains some home footage, too - tune in below.

