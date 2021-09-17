Taylor Swift Just Shared 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)'

Taylor Swift has shared 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)'.

The song appears on her album '1989', a project that seemed to mark a deepening of her artistry.

A Grammy winning success, '1989' hinged on several key moments, with the raw emotion of 'Wildest Dreams' pivoting around Taylor's fantastic lyric.

She's currently re-recording '1989' as per several other aspects of her back catalogue, and Taylor's Version of 'Wildest Dreams' has gone online.

There's only subtle stylists shifts from the original, but there's a definite sense of defiance - and you simply cannot argue with her vocal.

Check out 'Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)' below.

