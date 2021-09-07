Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent Given Olivia Rodrigo 'Deja Vu' Credit

Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and St. Vincent have been given a credit on Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu'.

The American prodigy's debut album 'Sour' shattered records around the globe, supplying a plethora of bona fide hit singles.

'Deja Vu' is a fan favourite, but - as its maker acknowledged a few weeks back - it does sound a little like Taylor Swift's 'Cruel Summer' .

So much so, in fact, that Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, and Annie Clark - who combined to write 'Cruel Summer' on Taylor's 'Lover' album - have been added to the credits.

There's no official word on why, but it looks as though the situation has simply been settled amicably.

It's Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff's second credit on 'Sour' - they were previously acknowledged on '1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back', due to its interpolation of 'Reputation' highlight 'New Year's Day'.

- - -