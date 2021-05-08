Taylor Swift Hints At Phoebe Bridgers Team Up

Taylor Swift seems to be hinting at a Phoebe Bridgers team up.
Taylor just shared a puzzle over social media, with the blurb: "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest..."
Fans immediately went to work, and placed the jumbled up letters into a 13 x 13 word search puzzle.
GUYS ITS A 13x13 WORDSEARCH pic.twitter.com/l21nn4NnzP— matty (@exilesparrow) August 5, 2021
Here's a better view.
GUYS ITS A CROSSWORD pic.twitter.com/0EWG4yY1yH— Jelle Verbeek (@jelleverbeek) August 5, 2021
A number of words stood out - including potential song titles, and the name 'PHOEBE BRIDGERS'.
So, are they set to drop a track together? One fan thinks it points to the anniversary of 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' - part of 'Red', an album we know Taylor Swift is re-recording.
OK I THINK I KNOW pic.twitter.com/hJTlLdFeA2— ela lvs emma; (@iNIALLGF91) August 5, 2021
Best sit tight!
- - -