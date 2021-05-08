Taylor Swift Hints At Phoebe Bridgers Team Up

Taylor Swift seems to be hinting at a Phoebe Bridgers team up.

Taylor just shared a puzzle over social media, with the blurb: "Level: casually cruel in the name of being honest..."

Fans immediately went to work, and placed the jumbled up letters into a 13 x 13 word search puzzle.

Here's a better view.

A number of words stood out - including potential song titles, and the name 'PHOEBE BRIDGERS'.

So, are they set to drop a track together? One fan thinks it points to the anniversary of 'We Are Never Getting Back Together' - part of 'Red', an album we know Taylor Swift is re-recording.

Best sit tight!

