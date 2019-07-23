Taylor Swift Drops Heartstopping Ballad 'The Archer'

Taylor Swift has shared her new single 'The Archer' - tune in now.

The American icon hosted an Instagram live session, and explained a little more about her album 'Lover'.

Set to land on August 23rd, she explained that the fifth track on her albums are often the most “honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal” songs.

'The Archer' occupies this slot, and the Jack Antonoff-produced track is a searing ballad, an emotive vocal workout with some impeccable lyrics.

One of her strongest performances in some time, it's gone down a storm with fans.

Tune in now.

'Lover' will be released on August 23rd - it will feature four deluxe editions, featuring scans of her real life journals.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.