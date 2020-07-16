Taylor Swift Calls Out Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia, Says Their Jokes Are "Horse Sh*t"

Taylor Swift has slammed Netflix in a new statement.

The singer left us spellbound in 2020, releasing two albums of startling beauty .

2021 opened with Taylor being used as a punchline, however, with Netflix series Ginny & Georgia incorporating her private life into a one-liner.

"What do you care?" asks one character. "You go through men faster than Taylor Swift".

Seems a somewhat poorly researched joke, if you ask us - Taylor has been happily in a relationship for some time now, as the millions who have heard 'London Boy' are probably aware of.

In a tweet, Taylor cut the show down to size, labelling the joke "horse shit" and reminding Netflix that it is Women's History Month.

Here it is.

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesnâ€™t look cute on you Happy Womenâ€™s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp â€” Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

