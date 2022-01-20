Taylor Swift Becomes Global Record Store Day Ambassador

Taylor Swift will become a global ambassador for Record Store Day.

The American songwriter has released special editions for Record Store Day in the past, frequently showing her support.

Now Taylor Swift has been named global ambassador for Record Store Day, spearheading the celebration of independence for 2022.

In a statement, the singer said:

I’m very proud to be this year's Ambassador for Record Store Day. The places where we go to browse and explore and discover music new and old have always been sacred to me. Record stores are so important because they help to perpetuate and foster music-loving as a passion. They create settings for live events. They employ people who adore music thoroughly and purely.

Those people and shops have had a rough few years and we need to support these small businesses more now than ever to make sure they can stay alive, stay eccentric, and stay individual. It’s been a true joy for me to watch vinyl sales grow in the past few years and we, the artists, have the fans to thank for this pleasant surprise.

Happy Record Store Day, everyone! Stay safe out there.

Record Store Day returns on April 23rd - with Taylor Swift set to release some exclusive vinyl to coincide.