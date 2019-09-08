Taylor Swift Beats Fontaines D.C. To No. 1 Album

Taylor Swift has beaten Fontaines D.C. in their chart tussle.

The American smashed into No. 1 with her album 'Folklore', which garnered a 9/10 on Clash.

Fontaines D.C. released their album 'A Hero's Death' last week, and seemed to ruffle a few feathers.

Official Charts Company and Music Week both reported that the CD version of 'Folklore' had been brought forward, ostensibly to counter the Irish band.

After a minor social media furore it seems to be Tesco who are to blame, but no matter: Taylor has emerged victorious.

Two great albums, if you ask us. The real winner? Music!

.@TaylorSwift's #folklore scores a second week at Number 1 on the Official UK Albums Chart. https://t.co/e04zbIs4TL — Official Charts (@officialcharts) August 7, 2020

