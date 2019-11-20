Taylor Janzen's 'What I Do' Is Full Of Unexpected Twists

Fast rising Canadian songwriter Taylor Janzen has shared her new single 'What I Do'.

The Winnipeg artist released her sterling EP 'Shouting Matches' earlier in the year, with her rich songwriting earning a co-sign from Paramore's Hayley Williams.

The guitarist matches folk textures to a pop touch, a neat twist on Americana leaning songwriting that is hewn from her own life experiences.

The 19-year-old returns with new single 'What I Do', an ultra-contagious number out now on Glassnote Records.

It's a song that is full of unexpected twists, driven by that biting, urgent vocal from the teenage lyricist.

She explains: "'What I Do' is a song I wrote about being in a serious relationship and suddenly realising that your issues are affecting someone else for the first time, and not entirely knowing how to change that."

"Musically, it’s a bit of a departure for me. I wrote it on an acoustic guitar in my bedroom, but when we got around to producing it, it seemed to take on a life of its own."

Photo Credit: Emily Dubin

