Tay Sean Shares New Single 'Super Saiyan 4'

Seattle rapper Tay Sean returns with new single 'Super Saiyan 4'.

Known for his bracing honesty, Tay Sean's commitment to the truth enlightens areas of his life he might otherwise keep hidden.

In the past working with Shabazz Palaces, Ya Tseen and THEESatisfaction, he's also known for his key role in projects such as Helluvastate, Kingdom Crumbs, and Helladope.

New single 'Super Saiyan 4' is about shining light on dark places, and it finds Tay Sean working alongside guest WishBaby.

Punchy hip-hop that leans into Tay Sean's optimism, it brims with energy.

He comments: “At its core, the song is about self-love, and appreciating yourself regardless of your flaws or inadequacies. But honestly we weren’t trying to get too deep with it, we were just having fun...”

Tune in now.

