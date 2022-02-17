TATYANA Shares New Single 'Between The Lines'

TATYANA returns with powerful new single 'Between The Lines'.

An electro-pop connoisseur and a harpist, TATYANA is a truly unique voice, with her early self-produced releases highlighting a vivid talent.

Metronomy's Joe Mount is in the producer's chair for her new single, one that teases out her future-pop impulses.

Out now, 'Between The Lines' is a startling fusion of electronic pop production and heart on sleeve lyricism, one that dissects her approach to relationships.

The pirouetting synths dance up to the heavens, while TATYANA sings: "I do this all the time / I run away from feelings I don't like..."

She comments...

'Between The Lines' is a favourite of mine. I wrote it after an ex told me I had an avoidant attachment style (lol!!) and I wanted to explore that idea in the lyrics. Making this song with Joe was so fun, I especially love the jammy instrumental outro in the song - those rising synths are so beautiful and it felt necessary to take it out with a shimmery harp solo.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Bella Howard

- - -