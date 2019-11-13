Tatum's 'Broken' Is An Evocative Piece Of Dark-Pop

South African dark-pop prodigy Tatum has shared her new single 'Broken'.

Still in her teens, Tatum has a powerful sense of what her music should sound like, and where it might carry her.

She's drawn to the darker side of the spectrum, exploring emotions that many would otherwise shy away from.

Snapped up by Bad Future Records, the next 12 months could be vital, taking her story to its next chapter.

For now, though, we're able to share 'Broken', this evocative, personal slice of dark-edged pop.

"Sometimes there is poignant beauty in broken things," she comments. "Broken beings have often survived a lot and have a much greater depth. I consider myself broken in many ways too and when it comes to love I prefer broken people because just like the process of purifying gold through fire, perfection for me only comes after pain and dark times, after being broken many times..."

"This song is about first real love and heartbreak," she continues. "It’s a coming-of-age story between two young lovers that leaves them broken but also acquainted with the great beauty of love for the first time."

"They are star-crossed and the relationship will almost certainly end just like the world will. They both lose their innocence in love but also life. A sort of fatalistic view of the world is born out of this broken and beautiful love..."

Tune in now.

