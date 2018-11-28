Tasha Angela Shares Dreamy Single 'Lost In Nostalgia'

Toronto's Tasha Angela has a divine pop confection.

Taking elements of disco, R&B, and more, she's able to shape them into something that is completely her own.

Blessed with a knack for ultra-infectious chorus-writing, Tasha's work stands effortlessly out from the crowd.

Sighing new single 'Lost In Nostalgia' has a dreamy aspect, with those clipped Nile Rodgers style guitar chords underpinning a gorgeous vocal.

It's further sign of her resolute drive, with Tasha Angela commenting:

“I feel as though it’s the one thing that truly excites me when I wake up. When I hear a melody in my head and put the keys behind it and words to follow, it’s as if I can capture certain moments and make them last forever...”

The video has a wonderfully styled retro-tastic feel - tune in now.

