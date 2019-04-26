Tanners Shares Spine-Tingling Ballad 'Fumes'

Tennessee-turned-New Yorker Tanners has shared her 80s inspired spine-tingling new ballad 'Fumes'.

The alt-pop riser exists in a dimension of her own, a kind of neo-psychedelic twist on Sky Ferreira's dark-pop wandering.

New track 'Fumes' owes its roots to a writing session in 2016, but it took Tanners some time to perfect it.

She comments: “I fell in love with the song from the moment I heard it and it was stuck in my head for years.”

A bold, 80s inspired ballad that contrasts its hyper-emotional stance against a digital sheen, using tracks like Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Time After Time’ as a reference point.

Tanners explains: “My goal was to pay homage to these sparkly, nostalgic, almost melancholy productions...”

Glamorous melancholy that exists on its own terms, Tanners queers the 80s pop mainstream to find a new space for an LGBT artist.

The video builds on this, a lavish, camp experience that playfully toys with the high school experience.

She explains: “It was hands down the most fun I’ve ever had shooting. We came up with six different high school tropes and had these over the top, campy characters lip-sync the track.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Sam Livm

