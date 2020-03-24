Tana Shares All-Star Link Up 'Ride & Clutch Part 2'

Midlands force Tana has shared his new all-star hook up 'Ride & Clutch Part 2'.

The original take on the track went viral earlier this year, a potent platform for one of the hottest rappers in the country right now.

This new take on the single spins the track in a fresh direction, complete with a little help from some sought after friends.

Aitch leaps on the track, joined by East London drill star Unknown T; JB Schofield also sprays over the beat, while the one and only M1llionz completes the line up.

Tana comments: "I have been excited about this single for a very long time, since I dropped the original 'Ride & Clutch Part One' (on Mixtape Madness). The feedback I got was just crazy and I knew that this was hit remix material."

"We have had a crazy few months due to lockdown but during this time we have managed to create something organic and special. This has turned out sick!! Verse for verse everyone bodies it and I can't wait to share this with the world!"

Tune in now.

