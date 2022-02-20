Tamzene's 'Called You Out' Is A Powerful Introduction

Tamzene has shared her new single 'Called You Out'.

The songwriter hails from the town of Cromarty in the Scottish Highlands, and buzz around her talents has been gathering for some time now.

The pandemic saw Tamzene take a step back, finding new ways of working amid the challenges of lockdown.

Her debut EP will land this Spring, and shimmering new single 'Called You Out' leads the way.

A powerful introduction, the piano-led track contains a confident use of space, one that allows Tamzene to find full expression.

Crafted over Zoom in the summer of 2020, Tamzene worked alongside producer Tobie Tripp to complete 'Called You Out'.

She comments...

‘Called You Out’ is about not allowing your history with someone, to blind you from seeing their true nature. It’s about accepting the moment you no longer want to be in someone's life, because they simply don’t see you.

Out now, 'Called You Out' comes equipped with a remarkable new performance clip - tune in now.

