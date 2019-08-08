Tamera's Succulent 'Romeo' Is A Future-Soul Marvel

Rising R&B force Tamera has shared her potent debut single 'Romeo'.

Growing up just outside London, Tamera used music as a means to forge her identity, close enough to the capital to touch it, but forever remote.

New single 'Romeo' launches her account and it's a bold piece of future-soul, driven by that impeccable vocal.

Smoky R&B songwriting delivered with immaculate poise, it comes backed with an immersive 70s sci-fi inspired visual.

Journeying into both inner and outer space, the clip was directed by India Rose and playfully toys with some lo-fi special FX.

Stylish yet still endearingly raw, you can check out the video for 'Romeo' below.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.