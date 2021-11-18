Tamera Unveils Debut EP 'Afrodite' And 'Good Love' Music Video

Following her sold out debut show, the sensual Tamera has graced fans with her debut project 'Afrodite'.

The 5-track project, a culmination of 8 years of grafting, spotlights the singer's African and Greek heritage amongst silky riffs and intimate songwriting. Lead single 'Wickedest' is a warm embrace of feminine energy infused with a West African influence that resonates through rhythmic production, one that leans towards acoustic elements. Alternatively, tracks like 'Strong For Me' wander through sentiments of vulnerability and self-preservation.

Produced entirely by P2J, whom has notably collaborated with Wizkid and Snoh Aalegra, the EP holds a streamlined quality, one that aligns itself with the best of contemporary RnB.

Tamera had this to say about 'Afrodite':

"'Afrodite' stems from the word "Aphrodite", who is the Goddess of love, beauty, pleasure and passion in Greek mythology. It's such a fitting title as my project was born from passion, love, goddess energy but it's also a subtle nod to my Greek heritage. I used 'Afrodite' because I'm also an African woman and the predominant sonics of the project are heavily influenced by African culture. The mix of the two create a perfect blend of passion, vulnerability, fearlessness, sass, brutal honesty and vim."

Accompanying the EP release, is the visual for recent single 'Good Love' directed by Helena Coen.

Tune in now...

