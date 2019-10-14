Tame Impala's Tiny Desk Concert Is Packed With Invention

Tame Impala have shared a Tiny Desk concert for NPR.

The regular online series finds artists shuffling into the NPR office, recording a stripped back set in an intimate setting.

Alas, the pandemic has put a half to this format, forcing everyone involved to re-think their approach.

Tame Impala opted to record at home for their latest Tiny Desk, with Kevin Parker leading the three-song 'The Slow Rush' re-work.

Band mates Jay Watson (GUM), and Dominic Simper stop by, utilising a slew of vintage and brand new equipment.

Kevin Parker comments...

"I'll get Jay (Watson) and Dom (Simper) and we'll do this kind of electronic jam with heaps of equipment around us and we'll recreate the songs with samplers and sequencers. I've wanted to do something like this for a while and thought Tiny Desk would be the opportunity to do it."

Check out the three-song set below.

