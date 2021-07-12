Tame Impala's 'No Choice' Is A Real Rush

Aussie psychedelic juggernauts Tame Impala return with new single 'No Choice'.

The band are set to have a busy year, with a deluxe box set edition of 'The Slow Rush' set to arrive on February 18th.

A number of bonus cuts have been welded to the celebrated original, a record that seemed to take the band to a fresh global profile.

Set to go on tour around the world, Tame Impala touch down in London's Victoria Park on August 25th to headline All Points East festival.

New single 'No Choice' is online now and it's an absolute rush, with its lysergic impact melding together Pink Floyd's prog urges with Daft Punk's otherworldly impact.

A finessed studio document, at heart 'No Choice' is an explosive pop song, a melodic ride into the sunset.

Tune in now.

