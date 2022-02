Tame Impala have shared new song 'The Boat I Row'.

The song was sculpted during sessions for 'The Slow Rush' and has been released as part of a deluxe edition of the album.

Out now, 'The Boat I Row' is an exercise in tone and control, a lush return that dwells on Kevin Parker's sonic aptitude.

Very much sitting in the realm of 'The Slow Rush', it follows previously shared songs 'No Choice' and 'Patience'.

Check it out now.

- - -