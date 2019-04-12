Tame Impala Share New Slow Jam 'Posthumous Forgiveness’

Tame Impala have shared emotional new song 'Posthumous Forgiveness' - tune in now.

The Australian band will release new album 'The Slow Rush' on February 14th, the follow up to 2015's astounding LP 'Currents'.

New song 'Posthumous Forgiveness' is online now, a song about loss and longing that dwells on a tender Kevin Parker vocal.

It's a righteous slow jam, with slight R&B leanings in the song structure that reflect his extra-curricular work in the pop and hip-hop fields.

Lyrically, he dwells on the loss of his father - Kevin Parker's parents divorced when he was young, making his father a distant figure in his life.

He sings:

Ever since I was a small boy

No one else compared to you, no way

I always thought heroes stay close

Whenever troubled times arose

Tune in now.

Tame Impala will release new album 'The Slow Rush' on February 14th.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.