Tame Impala Return With 'Patience'

Tame Impala have signalled their return with new single 'Patience' - tune in now.

The band's 2015 album 'Currents' was an enormous success, sparking some of their biggest live shows to date.

Since then leader Kevin Parker has worked alongside Lady Gaga, before promising fans new material.

A host of shows are planned for 2019, with Tame Impala now sharing brand new single 'Patience'.

Out now, it's a piano laden psychedelic odyssey, the glorious effects intertwining with those lovelorn chords to produce something special.

Kevin Parker sings: "Has it really been that long? / Did I count the days wrong? / Did we just go back / All the way to step one?"

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Matt Sav

