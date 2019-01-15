Tame Impala Release New Track, Announce New Album

Kevin Parker has announced a new Tame Impala record - his fourth studio album - and dropped a new track.



‘The Slow Rush’ is due out on 14th February on Fiction Records, and is touted as a “deep dive into the oceans of time, conjuring the feeling of a lifetime in a lightning bolt, of major milestones whizzing by while you’re looking at your phone”.



The new track is a dynamic, bombastic burst of pungent prog-pop, pulsing on an insistent keyboard groove, punctuated by collisions of overblown drums flaying at the edges, the outward expression of a restless internal funk.



“A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards,” Parker told the New York Times earlier this year. “I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it.”



While you’re waiting for the new album to drop in February, tune into the latest track now...

- - -

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine