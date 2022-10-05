Tame Impala And Diana Ross Have Made A Track Together

Tame Impala and Diana Ross have made a new track together.

An unlikely move, but - seemingly true. The Australian psych cadets join forces with the inestimable Ms. Ross, a living legend of modern music.

The Motown star links with Tame Impala for new single 'Turn Up The Sunshine', which lands on May 20th.

The song was produced by Jack Antonoff, and features on the all-star soundtrack for Minions: The Rise Of Gru, the latest film in the Despicable Me franchise.

Alongside this dynamic partnership, the 19 song album also features St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Brockhampton and Antonoff’s band Bleachers.

The full album will be released on July 1st, and it dubbed a “funk-fuelled” affair that is “guaranteed to have you Gru-ving all summer long...”

- - -