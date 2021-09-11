Tama Gucci Drops New 'Almost Blue' EP

New York based artist Tama Gucci has shared his new EP 'Almost Blue' in full.

The songwriter's work criss-crosses between the Billboard charts and underground club culture, melding together a disparate array of sounds into something dazzlingly bright.

Out now, 'Almost Blue' showcases his fondness for breaks and up tempo system styles, while also displaying a penchant for glossy production.

Sitting at the apex between pop, avant R&B, and the abandon of club tropes, 'Almost Blue' nods to jungle, Miami bass, and more over its seven track span.

As he puts it: “For me, blue is a colour that represents total comfort and fulfillment...”

Online now, the new EP is a bold offering, one that stamps out Tama Gucci's identity in emphatic style.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Lauren Davis

- - -