Talos Shares Emotive New Cut 'See Me'

Irish songwriter Talos has shared emotive new song 'See Me'.

The talented singer is set to hit the UK in just a few days, playing shows across the country as November unfolds.

New song 'See Me' is online now, and it's a tender, soft-hearted ballad that actually contains a secret thread of darkness.

Beneath the lilting vocal is a connection to a serial killer, but Talos manages to find the humanity within each situation.

“The song is about an inability to love someone,” he explains. “I drew a lot of lyrics from the story of the serial killer, Ed Kemper. The irrepressible power of that kind of need to be seen, or wanted, fascinates me. We all want to be accepted, to feel loved, but sometimes our inability to see our own qualities causes us to destroy the very possibility of it.”

Tune in now.

Catch Talos at the following shows:

November

17 Glasgow The Poetry Club

19 Leeds Hyde Park Book Club

20 Manchester Soup Kitchen

22 London Omeara

23 Bristol Rough Trade

25 Brighton Green Door Store

For tickets to the latest Talos shows click HERE.

