Tallulah's 'Purple' EP Is A Real Alt-Pop Statement

London based riser Tallulah has shared her new 'Purple' EP in full.

The bold alt-pop talent impressed with last year's single 'I Feel Again', following this with a sold out show at London's Waiting Room.

Co-conspirator behind the Trash Like You label, this multi-faceted talent has now completed work on a full EP.

Featuring three tracks, the new 'Purple' EP is a real statement from the future-forward songwriter, clinical production matched to those effervescent vocals.

Released alongside a short film, zine and headline show, 'Purple' is a real triple threat, one that emphasises her bold ambition.

Tune in now.

Peckham's Rye Wax on June 13th.

Photo Credit: Emma Williams

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.