Tallies Share Dreamy New Cut 'Beat The Heart'

Toronto group Tallies have shared dreamy new cut 'Beat The Heart'.

The Canadian five piece are hard at work on their debut album, with 'Tallies' set to drop on January 11th.

For a record set to be released in the depths of the Canadian winter 'Tallies' has a warm heart, matching surf rock to shoegaze and elements of psych.

New song 'Beat The Heart' is online now, matching the songwriting prowess of The Sundays or Teenage Fanclub against the sheer lust for sound evident in the Cocteau Twins.

“While writing this album, we were listening to The Sundays' 'Reading, Writing and Arithmetic' a lot,” says guitarist Dylan Frankland, adding, “Harriet Wheeler’s soft-spokenly sweet melodies has a major influence on where Sarah sometimes takes her writing to.”

Tune in now.

