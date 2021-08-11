Tallies Share Beautiful New Single 'No Dreams Of Fayres'

Toronto dream pop outfit Tallies have shared new single 'No Dreams Of Fayres'.

The band's 2019 album was an exceptional piece of 90s tinged dream pop, before a pandemic shaped break caused the trio to take a step back.

New single 'No Dreams Of Fayres' is an incredibly personal return, with singer Sarah Cogan documenting her experiences with depression.

Produced by Graham Walsh (Holy Fuck) and Dylan Frankland of the band at Palace Sound, Baskitball 4 Life and Candle Recording in Toronto, it matches these profoundly honest observations with a commitment to guitar pop beauty.

Reminiscent in places of Asobi Seksu, 'No Dreams Of Fayres' focusses on personal disconnect and the need to re-establish bonds. Sarah Cogan comments...

“'No Dreams of Fayres’ is a reflection of thoughts that I remember going through my mind when I stayed still in bed. Feeling as though staying still in bed was the only thing that would help the sadness – basically, disconnecting myself from family, friends, and having a life. Finding the way out of depression was hard but possible.”

“'No Dreams of Fayres' is also about the realisation of letting yourself feel real feelings but not mistaking them for emotions. I had to learn to get a grip of what I wanted out of life and go for it with no self-sabotage – which was music, as clichéd as it sounds. It pulled me out of bed, physically and mentally.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alexander Zen