Tallies Glide With New Guitar Pop Burner 'Easy Enough'

Tallies are fast approaching their debut album, a vital moment for any band.

Self-titled, the record lands in the opening days of 2019, a January blaster replete with refreshing indie pop and shoegaze textures.

Dreamy guitar pop with that Canadian sensibility, with influences ranging from The Pastels to The Sundays, Orange Juice, and The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart.

The band's Dylan Frankland explains: “While writing this album, we were listening to The Sundays' 'Reading, Writing and Arithmetic' a lot... Harriet Wheeler’s soft-spokenly sweet melodies has a major influence on where Sarah sometimes takes her writing to.”

New cut 'Easy Enough' lands on Clash, and we're able to share the dappled visuals for the track.

A real shoegaze blaster, this imaginative guitar pop burner comes equipped with a mighty fine video courtesy of Christopher Mills.

Previously working alongside the likes of Interpol, Broken Social Scene, and Metric, the director comments: "Layers of milky video imagery, washes of colour distorted glass, shoes and horses are the video 'reverb' to this wonderful, washy, echo-y tune that makes me want to blow dry my hair all day long, and imagine that I’m racing over the grand canyon in one of the best flying dreams ever."

"Tallies came to my little studio and jammed, goofed around, and did stupid things with me in front of the camera. They sang the lyrics with their eyes, and used one of my Junos to distort each others images in this gorgeous uplifting song that will make you want to jump in the leaves, or the snow for a whole afternoon."

Tune in now.

Catch Tallies at Focus Wales in Wrexham next May.

